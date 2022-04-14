AleSmith releases IPA for Women’s History Month

Cheers, ladies! Last month, the women of AleSmith Brewing Company have crafted a special brew in honor of Women’s History Month. Named Fearless IPA, the beer was released on March 26.

“We want to recognize and celebrate the strength, resilience and impact of those who are working towards or are currently in this industry,” Kristen Ballinger, AleSmith’s marketing manager, said in a press release. “What better way for us to celebrate than to collaborate and brew a beer with the amazing women that work at our company.”

The AleSmith Brewing team behind the Fearless IPA take a group photo at Women’s Brew Day. From left: Jessica Nicholson, Human Resources Manager; Rocio Pineda, Accounting Specialist; Leah Henderson, Production Coordinator; Jazmin Garcia, Beertender; Kristen Ballinger, Marketing Communications Manager; Erin Clifford, Event Lead; Diana Kao, Packaging Assistant; Katya Zubovskaya, Cellar Person I; Shannon Bailey, Packaging Assistant; Mary Jhun, Label Artist; Vicky Zien, Owner/Chief Culture and Community Advocate; and Velvet Roche, Beertender. (AleSmith Brewing Company)

With a 6.8% ABV, the beer is described as a “crushable IPA.” It uses Kohia Nelson and Southern Cross hops, and features flavor notes like passionfruit, guava and lychee.

The beer is now available in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans, packaged in a label designed by Barrio Logan-based, surrealist artist Mary Jhun.For details, visit alesmith.com.