What I’m drinking this week: Rainbow Sherbet from Coronado Brewing Co.

Name: Rainbow Sherbet

Brewery: Coronado Brewing Co. and Belching Beaver Brewery

Style: Kettle Style Sour

ABV: 6.5%

Rainbow Sherbet, a Kettle Style Sour. This San Diego beer is a collab between Coronado Brewing Co. and Belching Beaver Brewery. (Sara Butler)

Introducing: a beer that will make you want to say “ahhh” out loud, involuntarily. (Or at least, it did for me.)

This week I took a break from IPAs for a scoop of ice cream ... I mean, a can of Rainbow Sherbet. The Kettle Style Sour is the brilliant brainchild of two local breweries, Coronado Brewing Co. and Belching Beaver Brewery.

I’m always up to try a San Diego collab; when I saw this one was a sour, it was a no-brainer. As I was checking out, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever had a local sour collab beer ... and I’ve had a lot of San Diego sours. (I’m sure they’re out there, though — if you’ve come across a San Diego sour collab you love, please send it my way!)

Admittedly, I was surprised by the names behind the sour collab. I’ve had delicious beers from both breweries before, but in my opinion, they usually cater more to the IPA and stout crowd.

But boy oh boy, it turns out these breweries know how to do a sour, too. Raspberry, lime, orange, vanilla and lactose ... what a magical combination. The beer is very citrusy, but that vanilla gives it a smooth finish. And while I’m not a huge fan of brews with lactose — I’ve found some can feel quite heavy — this one is light and drinkable.

All and all, fabulous collab, and a nice break from my IPA challenge. Next week, we’ll be back to hoppy brews. Beer choice is TBD, although I am eyeing that Emperor Hazy IPA from Mike Hess ...