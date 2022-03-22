Mike Hess Brewing releases IPA for opening of SeaWorld’s dive coaster, Emperor

Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego recently teamed up with SeaWorld San Diego for an ice cold collaboration: Emperor Hazy IPA.

The IPA is a celebration of SeaWorld’s latest ride, Emperor, billed as the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California. Emperor (both the beer and the ride) officially launched last week to the public.

Emperor Hazy IPA from Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego is exclusively available at SeaWorld San Diego. (SeaWorld San Diego)

Featuring pineapple and mango notes, the citrus-forward brew is exclusively available at SeaWorld. Bonus: a portion of proceeds from the limited-edition beer will be donated to Penguins International, a nonprofit dedicated to penguin conservation and research.

Visit mikehessbrewing.com and seaworld.com/san-diego for details.

An exterior shot of the new Mike Hess Brewing location, opening soon in Alpine. (Mike Hess Brewing)

Mike Hess Brewing also shared additional details about its East County expansion plans.

In late January, the brewery — which has four San Diego tasting rooms — announced plans to take over the space previously home to Alpine Beer Company Outpost.

While the brewery was hoping for a March 1 opening date, it is still waiting on license approval. As of this writing, CEO Mike Hess said their request is pending in Sacramento, but that it could be approved “any day now, quite literally.”

The bright side: Green Flash Brewing Co. — which operated Alpine Beer Company Outpost — was planning on closing down Feb. 15, but has agreed to stay open while Mike Hess Brewing waits on the paperwork, citing their common interest of protecting employee jobs.

As for future renovation plans, former Lakeside and La Mesa resident Hess said he doesn’t anticipate any major changes.

“I think the one thing we’re going to try to do is expand the patio a little bit more so we can incorporate the grass area. Maybe we’ll put some cornhole out there and have a place for the kids to run around,” he said, adding that they are also looking into connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces through “roll ups.”

For updates on the opening date, follow @mikehessbrewing on Instagram.