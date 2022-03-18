Sun’s out! Grab this new San Diego beer for your next beach day

Get ready for a sandy, salty collab! AleSmith Brewing and Pizza Port Brewing have partnered up on Beach Run, a double dry-hopped West Coast-style IPA. The specialty beer — brewed with Enigma, Cashmere and Sabro hops — has a fruity taste and citrus aroma. In a press release, Pizza Port Brewing’s Director of Brewing Operation Sean Farrell said he is “excited how this clear, fruity IPA came out.”

“Our two companies have been proudly carrying the IPA flag here in town for a while, going all the way back to their Irie Pirate Ale winning some hardware at our Strong Ale Fest,” Farrell continued, referring to AleSmith as the “OG SD cousins” of Pizza Port.

For a limited time, AleSmith will be serving the 6.9% ABV beer on tap at its Miramar tasting room. It will also be available to buy in four-packs of 16-ounce cans from local retailers. Find it near you at alesmith.com/find-our-beer.