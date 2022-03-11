Here’s three craft beer events to check out this weekend

St. Patrick’s Day is only a week away! With the beer lover’s holiday falling on a Thursday this year, some San Diego events will kick off starting next weekend, including ShamROCK St. Paddy’s Day Music + Beer Festival in the Gaslamp Quarter on March 12. In addition to a packed music lineup — headlined by Irish rockers Young Dubliners — there will be Bud Light green beer, stein holding contests and more. General admission includes a complimentary 16-ounce ShamROCK stein to take home; VIP ticketholders also receive exclusive access to the Lucky Leprechaun VIP Irish Pub. Tickets, which start at $50, are available in limited quantities at sandiegoshamrock.com .

With a mission to “change the world, one pink beer at a time,” the Brewbies festival raised money for the Keep A Breast Foundation at Bagby Beer Company in Oceanside on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Jared Gase )

You might be drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s all about pink beer at the Brewbies, the beer festival aimed to bring craft beer folks together and raise awareness about breast cancer. The 12th annual event will be held on March 12 at Bagby Beer Co. in Oceanside from 1 to 5 p.m. (noon entry for VIP). The event originated in San Diego back in 2010 but has since grown to other locations, including Alameda and Charlottesville, Va.Ticket are $69, with a $30 add-on for VIP. All net proceeds will be donated to Keep a Breast Foundation; to date, the event has raised $560,000 for the nonprofit. Visit brewbies.org for details.

Don’t let the name deceive you — there will be lots of beer flowing at Lakehouse Food + Wine Festival in San Marcos on March 12. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy the all-you-can-drink event featuring North County breweries Burgeon Beer Co., Eppig Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing Co., Rip Current Brewing, Rouler Brewing, Stave and Nail Brewery, and Stone Brewing Co. Tickets are $60 at lakehousehotelandresort.com/event/lakehouse-food-and-wine.