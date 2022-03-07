Novo Brazil Brewing Company selected for global expansion program

Chula Vista brewery Novo Brazil Brewing Company recently secured a spot in the sixth cohort of MetroConnect.

MetroConnect, the flagship program of World Trade Center San Diego, is a “comprehensive export accelerator for San Diego businesses seeking global expansion.” Out of hundreds of applicants, only 15 companies were chosen.

Novo Brazil was the single brewery on this year’s coveted list. Modern Times, White Labs, Coronado Brewing Company and Rough Draft Brewing Company are among the beer companies in past cohorts of the program.

“Since one of Novo’s most important goals is to increase its international presence, the company decided to apply for the program in pursuit of the incredible benefits and networking capabilities that it will provide,” Novo Brazil’s owner and founder, Tiago Carneiro, said in a statement. “We are thrilled for this opportunity.”

A variety pack from Novo Brazil Brewing Company (Novo Brazil Brewing Company)

Novo Brazil, along with the 14 other small- and medium-sized companies chosen for 2022, will receive financial support from MetroConnect, along with resources like workshops and networking events. With this support, Novo Brazil intends to continue the global expansion it initiated in 2021.

Last year, the brewing company established a presence in 12 countries: Japan, Guam, Switzerland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Slovenia and Croatia. Novo Brazil’s 2022 plans include growing sales in those markets, expanding to additional countries in Asia and Europe, and launching in another continent — Australia.

Back at home, Novo Brazil has two locations in Chula Vista (901 Lane Ave. No. 100; 2015 Birch Road, Suite 1017) as well as a taproom in National City (41 East Eighth St.) Learn more at novobrew.com.