Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego to open Alpine location

Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego is growing! Last month, the brewery announced it will be opening up a new tasting room in Alpine.

Currently, Mike Hess Brewing (MHB) has one of the biggest footprints in San Diego, with tasting rooms in Imperial Beach, North Park, Ocean Beach and Seaport Village. The Alpine location will be the sixth tasting room for the brewery, and the fifth in San Diego. (MHB also has a Bay Area tasting room in Walnut Creek.)

Located on Tavern Road, the tasting room occupies the space that formerly housed the recently-shuttered Alpine Beer Company Outpost. While beer lovers are likely upset about the Outpost’s closing, there is some good news: those workers will find a home at MHB.

Signage outside of Mike Brewing of San Diego’s Seaport Village location (Alexis Tia Diller)

“We cannot wait to fold the employees there into the MHB team,” CEO Mike Hess said in a press release.

This is its first MHB location east of Interstate 805. However, the region is not foreign to Hess, who has lived in the area with his family for a decade.

“We love East County and the adventurous and outdoor lifestyle that East County embodies,” Hess continued. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the families, mountain bikers, hikers, and beer enthusiasts to our spot!”

Slated to open in March 2022, the 4,000 square-foot tasting room — with a 5,000 square-foot patio — plans to offer its full tap list on draft, as well as an expanded food menu. Tune in to the next installment of Hop Talk to learn more about the new location.