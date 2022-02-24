New year, new beers. Try these brews from Karl Strauss, North Park Beer Co. and Societe

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has tapped two new beers in 2021: Bohemian Grove IPA and 33rd Anniversary Barrel Aged Baltic Porter. The former is a hop-forward West Coast IPA made in collaboration with Burgeon Beer Company, and is the first in Karl Strauss’ quarterly Collaboration Series; the latter is a Baltic Porter that has spent a year aging in Tawny Port Barrels (!) to celebrate Karl Strauss’ 33rd Anniversary (!!).

33rd Anniversary Barrel Aged Baltic Porter from Karl Strauss Brewing Company (Karl Strauss Brewing Company)

North Park Beer Co. just released a beer that might have one of my favorite names ever: Burritos and Lighthouses. The name of the collaboration beer with Definitive Brewing Company is a reference to a bicoastal pairing: San Diego burritos and Portland, Maine lighthouses. Bonus: the beer’s bold name has an even bolder style: a Hazy Triple IPA.

Haze-O-Matic from Societe Brewing (Julia Stine Photography)

Part of its ‘Presently Drinking’ specialty hop series, Haze-O-Matic from Societe Brewing is a hazy double IPA with an 8.5% ABV and watermelon notes. This beer is only available in February, so get it while it’s cold!