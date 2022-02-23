Athletic Brewing returns limited-edition beer for Black History Month

Happy Black History Month! Cheers to the occasion with Soul Sour, a non-alcoholic beer from San Diego-based Athletic Brewing Company.

Last Feburary, the non-alcoholic brewery teamed up with the Beer Kulture, a nonprofit driven by the mission to improve the diversity and inclusion efforts within the craft beer field. That partnership resulted in Soul Sour: a limited-edition beer to honor Black history and culture.

Soul Soul from Athletic Brewing Company (Athletic Brewing Company)

To craft the special beer — which is back for its second year — Athletic Brewing enlisted the help of brewing team members like Dontrel Flathers.

“This brew gave me the opportunity to show my skills and allowed me to be myself,” Flathers said in a press release. “It’s also a chance to share untold stories and those underrepresented in the craft beer communities. We are all equal, and this brew we crafted collectively helps give ‘soul’ to the community, encouraging unity, opportunity, and respect.”

Soul Sour from Athletic Brewing Company (Athletic Brewing Company)

Soul Sour features three different hop varietals, as well as notes of BLM: blueberry, lemon and mango. It is described as a refreshing yet slightly sour brew, with Portland-based artists Rachel Gloria and Ryan Adams designed the Soul Sour’s can art.

“I pulled my inspiration for the label’s graphics from African mud cloths and Black American quilts,” Gloria said in the press release. “The idea of patchworking motifs together to create harmony is part of my artistic practice and it felt like the right fit for this project.”

Oren Ferris, the 2021 winner the Athletic Brewing Company Scholarship (Athletic Brewing Company)

One hundred percent of Soul Sour’s profits will benefit diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the beer community. That includes the Athletic Brewing Company Scholarship, which offers full tuition coverage for an individual interested in the brewing science program at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

A six-pack of Sour Soul is available to buy online for $12.99 during the month of February. For more information or to place an order, visit athleticbrewing.com.