San Diego Brewers Guild announces 2022 board, events

There are some new faces in the San Diego Brewers Guild (SDBG) this year.

Last month, group announced its 2022 officers: President Rick Chapman (Coronado Brewing Company), Vice President/Secretary Haley Smith (Belching Beaver Brewery), President Emeritus Virginia Morrison (Second Chance Beer Co.) and Treasurer Bryan Carpenter (LevitZacks CPA). There are also four new directors: Erik Fowler (White Labs Brewing Co.), Jake Nunes (Burgeon Beer Co.), Tim Parker (Chula Vista Brewery) and Tom Kiely (Thorn Brewery). (Rawley Macias of Rouleur Brewing Co. rounds out the list as the fifth, and only returning, director.)

2022 is a special year for SDBG, as the group is hitting a milestone on June 10: its 25th anniversary. Along with its anniversary celebration (details to come), SDBG confirmed additional events on its calendar, including SD Beer Pint Day (June 11), San Diego Craft Beer Con (August)its eighth annual golf tournament (Sept. 22) and San Diego Beer Week (Nov. 4-13); the latter kicks off with the release of SDBG’s 2022 Capital of Craft IPA.

For event updates, visit sdbeer.com.