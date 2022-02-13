What I’m drinking this week: Wander from Burgeon Beer Company
Name: Wander
Brewery: Burgeon Beer Company
Style: West Coast IPA
ABV: 6.9%
I may have tried a pilsner for my last Hop Talk, but don’t worry loyal readers: I have not forgotten about my 22 IPAs in 2022 pledge. Up this week: Burgeon Beer Company’s Wander IPA.
I’ll admit that I picked this IPA up mainly because of the can art, which is covered in colorful green, orange and blue squiggles and circles. What can I say — I’m a sucker for aesthetic packaging, and I’m still fumbling my way around the IPA circuit. (Or perhaps, I’m Wandering?)
Wander pours a golden color, with a bitter taste and notes of grapefruit. Brewed with Strata, Motueka, Citra Cryo and Simcoe Cryo hops, the beer is on the hoppy side, though I didn’t find it overwhelming. However, I wasn’t a huge fan of the higher ABV. I found the buzz kicking in pretty quickly, and the beer was a bit too heavy for me to pair with a meal.
All and all: not bad, but not great. While it didn’t convert me to IPAs — better luck next week — my distaste for Wander is no shade to Burgeon. If anything, this beer reminded me to plan a date night at The Arbor for their pale ales and pilsners. Or maybe a home delivery for a crowler of the Strawpeary Limeade Fruited Kettle Sour I’ve been eyeing ...
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.