What I’m drinking this week: Wander from Burgeon Beer Company

Name: Wander

Brewery: Burgeon Beer Company

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 6.9%

I may have tried a pilsner for my last Hop Talk, but don’t worry loyal readers: I have not forgotten about my 22 IPAs in 2022 pledge. Up this week: Burgeon Beer Company’s Wander IPA.

I’ll admit that I picked this IPA up mainly because of the can art, which is covered in colorful green, orange and blue squiggles and circles. What can I say — I’m a sucker for aesthetic packaging, and I’m still fumbling my way around the IPA circuit. (Or perhaps, I’m Wandering?)

Wander pours a golden color, with a bitter taste and notes of grapefruit. Brewed with Strata, Motueka, Citra Cryo and Simcoe Cryo hops, the beer is on the hoppy side, though I didn’t find it overwhelming. However, I wasn’t a huge fan of the higher ABV. I found the buzz kicking in pretty quickly, and the beer was a bit too heavy for me to pair with a meal.

All and all: not bad, but not great. While it didn’t convert me to IPAs — better luck next week — my distaste for Wander is no shade to Burgeon. If anything, this beer reminded me to plan a date night at The Arbor for their pale ales and pilsners. Or maybe a home delivery for a crowler of the Strawpeary Limeade Fruited Kettle Sour I’ve been eyeing ...