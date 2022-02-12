North Park Festival of Beer confirmed for 2022

Tickets are now on sale for North Park Festival of Beer! The 13th annual event, which was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, will finally return to the neighborhood this April.

More than 50 San Diego breweries are participating in the 21-and-up festival. All ticketholders will get three hours of unlimited beer samples, with an additional hour for VIP guests. There will also be food booths, arts and crafts vendors, and live music from local bands including Mrs. Henry and Signal For Pilot.

North Park Festival of Beer will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon entry for VIP) on April 2 in front of the Lafayette Hotel, located at 2223 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park. General admission is $40, with VIP tickets priced at $55. A portion of proceeds will benefit the nonprofit San Diego Music Foundation. Buy tickets at northparkbeerfest.com.