Rouleur Brewing Company expands operations to San Marcos

Rouleur Brewing Company is expanding operations with a new production facility in North City, San Marcos. Located at 255 Redel Road, the building previously held Mason Ale Works.

This second brewing space will allow Rouleur to ramp up its production from 1,500 barrels to approximately 8,000 barrels. Those barrels will used to brew Rouleur originals as well as white label beers for Cohn Restaurant Group/Draft Republic, who Rouleur negotiated the building’s lease with.

A look at the interior of Carlsbad-based Rouleur Brewing Company’s new brewing facility in San Marcos. (Rouleur Brewing Company)

An opening date for the San Marcos brewing facility has not been confirmed. Rouleur’s original Carlsbad brewery, which also features a tasting room, will continue operations as usual.