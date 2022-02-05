Advertisement
Happy birthday, Belching Beaver! The San Diego brewery celebrates 10 years with unique label art

Belching Beaver's newly updated labels include the ones on the Peanut Butter Milk Stout cans.
(Courtesy of Belching Beaver Brewery)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
In October, Belching Beaver Brewery will be celebrating its tenth anniversary and to commemorate, the brewery unveiled new label art for some of its core beers, like the number-one-selling Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Must Be The Honey!, Phantom Bride and Viva La Beaver.

The refreshed labels illustrate the brand’s whimsical sensibilities and showcase the flavors and inspiration behind the brews. Some new labels will already be hitting shelves, with others scheduled to drop in the summer.

Belching Beaver has multiple San Diego locations, including Oceanside, North Park and Vista. Visit belchingbeaver.com for more information.

