Stone Brewing to reissue past brews chosen by customers

Stone Brewing has announced its 2022 plans to reissue past brews, chosen by its customer base. The Escondido-based brewery kicks off its list — fittingly titled Stone Fan Favorites — with Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA, which features dark and milk chocolate flavors as well as fruit notes like raspberry.

Additional reissue brews will be released throughout the year, including Stone RuinTen Triple IPA (spring), followed by Stone Peak Conditions Double Hazy IPA (summer), and Stone Imperial Russian Stout (fall), among others.

Once released, each of the beers will be available in 22-ounce bottles and canned six packs for a limited time. Visit stonebrewing.com for details.