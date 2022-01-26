Rincon Reservation Road Brewery opens new tasting room in Ocean Beach

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery — known as 3R Brewery for short — opened the doors of its new tasting room in Ocean Beach on Jan. 16.

The exterior of 3R Brewery’s new location in Ocean Beach (Courtesy photo)

3R brewery is owned and operated by The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, who debuted their first location on the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians Reservation in Valley Center. The OB location is the first outpost not on tribal land.

According to a press release, the new San Diego tasting room will “pay homage to the heritage of the Native Americans while engraining itself in the Ocean Beach community.” On the design front, one of the focal points is a large mural created by Indigenous artist Joseph Hopkins.

A large mural created by Indigenous artist Joseph Hopkins is on display at 3R Brewery’s new tasting room in Ocean Beach. (Courtesy photo)

3R Brewery’s offerings include brews like Oasis Blonde Ale, Chief IPA, Rez Dog Hefeweizen and Red Rattler Amber Ale. The tasting room is still waiting on its food service license, but plans to enlist the talents of chef Ron Oliver, formerly the chef de cuisine of The Marine Room. Oliver’s menu will honor tribal food and incorporate many Indigenous American ingredients.

A rendering of 3R Brewery’s tasting room in Ocean Beach, which opened earlier this month. (Courtesy photo)

The new tasting room is located at 4836 Newport Ave in Ocean Beach. Operating hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit 3Rbrewery.com for more information.