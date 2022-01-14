AleSmith Brewing is ready to party
This month, AleSmith Brewing launched its latest beer: Party Tricks.
The hoppy West Coast-style IPA, available both on draft and in cans, has notes of grapefruit, strawberry and passion fruit and comes in at 6.8% ABV.
Party Tricks is the first release in a three-part series from AleSmith. All three beers will be available in a new format: a six pack (versus a four pack) of 16-ounce cans. And true to the name, AleSmith will throw a party celebrating the IPA, planned for early March. Learn more at alesmith.com.
