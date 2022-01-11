Craft Beer Marketing Awards entry deadline approaches

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards — an annual affair that honors folks on the marketing/design side of the brewing scene — is accepting entries for the 2022 season now through Jan. 14. There are 11 new categories on this year’s ballot, including best can design and best brand identity.

Judging will take place from Feb. 7 to March 25, and winners will be announced on May 4 at an in-person awards ceremony in Minneapolis, Minn. that will also be livestreamed on Facebook.Past CBMA winners from San Diego include lawyer Candace L. Moon, a partner at The Craft Beer Attorney, and Megan Stone, a DEI advocate in craft beer. More than 500 panel judges will review the entries, including Moon and Stone.

To enter, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.