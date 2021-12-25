What I’m drinking this week: Henry’s Holiday Cheer from Mikkeller Brewing San Diego

Name: Henry’s Holiday Cheer

Brewery: Mikkeller Brewing San Diego

Style: Kettle Style Sour

ABV: 5%

Sugar, spice and everything nice. That’s how I’d sum up “Henry’s Holiday Cheer,” this week’s beer pick from Mikkeller Brewing San Diego.

“Holiday beer” is a very open-ended term — as seen in the variety of festive beverages in this week’s Hop Talk — but Henry’s Holiday Cheer hit the nail on the head for me. Starting with presentation: this limited series brew is packaged in delightful can art by the brewery’s resident artist, Keith Shore, with a couple dressed in green sweaters kissing under the mistletoe. Simple and on brand, yet undeniably holiday themed.

Henry’s Holiday Cheer from Mikkeller Brewing San Diego (Sara Butler)

Now if you’ve read my previous columns, it’s no surprise I’m a huge fan of sours. However, I usually stray away from my go-to beer over the holidays. To me, the style screams sunshine, and since summer is usually year round for us, I take advantage of the month or so of darker skies and colder weather to try heavier, hoppier brews.

Yet once again, Mikkeller proved they knew what they were doing with a holiday sour. The choice of cherries — a snack I previously reserved for summer days by the pool — had me questioning why I opt for apple over cherry pie every year. Turns out the fruit base paired perfectly with the spices. And what are those spices, you ask? I tasted the cinnamon and nutmeg right away, but had to check the label for the third: a wildcard, ginger.

Mikkeller’s mix of sugar and spice makes “Henry’s Holiday Cheer” a solid seasonal option that might you rethink what a sour could be. While the low ABV won’t instantly deliver a warm holiday buzz, that just means you can enjoy more of it. And if there’s ever an excuse to overindulge in food and drink, it’s the month of December. Cheers to the most wonderful time of the year!