Ocean Beach brewers release super collab: Crooked Tree IPA

The holidays are a wonderful time to come together and connect with others — and Ocean Beach’s Crooked Tree is a prime example.

Now in its third year, this holiday red IPA is a celebration of San Diego’s beach neighborhood. It comes exclusively from the hands of brewers who work or live in Ocean Beach, including folks from Hodad’s, Coronado Brewing, California Wild Ales, Thorn Brewing, OB Brewery, Pizza Port, Kilowatt Brewing, Ketch, Rincon Reservation Rd, Chula Vista Brewery and Kové. And in the spirit of giving, all proceeds from the IPA will be donated to the OB Town Council.

Crooked Tree has a 6.7% ABV and features light caramel notes, along with pine, citrus and fruity aromas. The beer is only available at 15 locations in Ocean Beach, including Newport Farms Market & Liquor, Raglan Public House and Sunshine Company Saloon. Visit thorn.beer for details.