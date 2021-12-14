What I’m drinking this week: Bacon & Eggs from Pizza Port Brewing Co.

Name: Bacon & Eggs

Brewery: Pizza Port Brewing Co.

Style: Imperial Coffee Porter

ABV: 8%

Bacon & Eggs ... for the holidays?

I’d set out to feature a festive brew this week — perhaps something with candy canes, nutmeg or cinnamon — and somehow ended up with a breakfast special. Even the label, which features an uncracked egg and strip of bacon hanging out at the beach, is a far cry from a winter wonderland.

Don’t let the name or can art fool you: Bacon & Eggs turned out to be the ideal winter brew.

Pizza Port’s Imperial Coffee Porter, crafted with beans from Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, is equal parts rich and refreshing. To my delight, it was very coffee-forward with chocolate and nutty tasting notes.

Admittedly, I’ve shied away from porters in the past due to their heaviness — and by my own description, this sounds like a hearty beer.

However, I was pleasantly surprised with how light and drinkable the porter was. I purposely didn’t pair the brew with food, but halfway through the 8% ABV brew, I regretted not preparing a snack. Next time, I’d try pairing it with a cheese plate, dessert or handful of nuts. (I’d have to pass on bacon and eggs.)

While I don’t recommend snuggling up by the fire with this beer, it’s solid pick for any BYOB holiday parties. The porter is heavy enough not to chug, but light enough to not skip the hors d’oeuvres. Plus, it carries a high enough alcohol percentage to still feel a buzz and help you manage any holiday drama this year.

So eat, drink and be merry ... because you can’t be a Grinch when you’re having Bacon & Eggs.