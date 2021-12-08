Drink up! Don’t miss these holiday beer events happening in San Diego

San Diego Model Railroad Museum has been chugging along for four decades — and to celebrate the milestone, the museum invites you to chug some beers with them.

Well, sip some beers. On Saturday, head on over to Balboa Park to responsibly enjoy a few brews while browsing the museum’s model trail exhibits at its annual fundraising event.

Guests sip brews and browse model train exhibits at a previous edition of San Diego Model Railroad Museum’s Ales N’ Rails event. (San Diego Model Railroad Museum)

Participating breweries include Kensington Brewing Company, Little Miss Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Co., Societe Brewing Company and Mike Hess Brewing Company. The 21-and-up event also features a raffle, live music, food, games and more. And don’t forget your ugly sweater — the more hideous, cheesy and adorned, the better.

6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Presale tickets are $30 and increase to $40 day-of at the door; sdmrm.org/alesnrails. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Want another drink?

In addition to Ales N’ Rails, there are a handful of smaller — but equally festive — events popping up at breweries throughout San Diego.

Over at Bear Roots Brewing, try your hand at crafting “fire cider” at its Fiery Ferments Class, happening at 1 p.m. Saturday. Or stop by its DIY workshop to sip a pint while crafting three succulent pinecone ornaments at 2 p.m. Sunday. 1213 South Santa Fe, Vista. bearrootsbrewing.com

If you need to decorate your front door for the season, stop by the Christmas Wreath Workshop at Wild Barrel Brewing Co. on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. And if you want to indulge your holiday sweet tooth, the Ultimate Beer and Chocolate Pairing — happening 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 — is a perfect match. 692 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos. wildbarrelbrewing.com

Get more wear out of your holiday sweater at Eppig Brewing, which will host a Craft & Draft Holiday Workshop for sweater-donning guests to make macrame ornaments on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Then swap that sweater for workout clothes at the Christmas Light Run at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 followed by $1 pints and holiday treats. 2817 Dickens St., Point Loma. eppigbrewing.com