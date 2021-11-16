Invest in diversity with Border X Brewing’s campaign

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about the lack of diversity in the brewing industry and the need to change that. Now, folks now have a chance to put their money with their mouth is.

On Oct. 31, Latino-owned brewery Border X Brewing, which also owns the all-female run Mujeres Brew House, launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking public investors. The initiative is hosted by Wefunder, a service similar to Kickstarter that invites individuals to invest (a minimum of $100) in small businesses.

Patrons enjoy beers at Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan (Border X Brewing)

While both businesses suffered from the pandemic shutdown, the campaign funds will not go toward their debt. Instead, the money is allocated to opening additional taprooms, repairing and remodeling existing locations, and supporting its newly-acquired canning line.

At time of print, the campaign has raised more than $11,000. To contribute or learn more, visit wefunder.com/borderxbrewingllc. (And if don’t have the means to invest, support the business with a visit to their Barrio Logan taprooms.)