Not ready for pumpkin spice season to be over? Neither is Ballast Point

Pumpkin Spice Lattes might officially be off Starbucks’ menu, but that doesn’t mean pumpkin drinks are going anywhere.

Just before Halloween, Ballast Point Brewing Company released its limited-edition Pumpkin Down. This seasonal Scottish Ale (5.8% ABV) pairs caramel and toffee maltiness with roasted pumpkin, along with adding a pinch of allspice to the brew before packaging.

Pumpkin spice lovers can find Pumpkin Down on draft, or in a six-pack of 16-ounce cans, at its Miramar, Little Italy, and Linda Vista (aka Home Brew Mart) tasting rooms.