What I’m drinking this week: Got Nelson? from Thorn Brewing

Name: Got Nelson?

Brewery: Thorn Brewing

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 7%

This week, I went with a San Diego classic: a West Coast IPA.

Full disclosure: IPAs are not my favorite. I know, I know ... a San Diego beer writer who doesn’t like IPAs?! Blasphemy. Before you come after me, I don’t have a distaste for IPAs — they just aren’t my preferred order. But I know many of you readers are IPA-lovers, and since it’s the final weekend of San Diego Beer Week, a West Coast IPA felt appropriate.

I opted for Thorn Brewing’s Got Nelson? whose purple and blue diamond pattern can art — complete with its adorable raccoon mascot — has some serious shelf appeal. (The choice was also due to my appreciation of the brewery hosting a smaller-scale, SDBW kick-off event in lieu of the canceled Guild Fest.)

Got Nelson? is a West Coast IPA from Thorn Brewing (Sara Butler)

Got Nelson? is made with Nelson Sauvin hops (get it?) and has notes of white wine and gooseberries. I didn’t taste the white wine — and I’m not sure what gooseberries taste like — but it did taste tropical, with a fruity aroma to match.

I wasn’t a huge fan of the aftertaste and mid-range ABV, which left my tongue feeling heavy and body tired. However, while hop-forward and on the dry side, the brew didn’t overwhelm my palate or leave me parched.

My verdict? It’s good. And if you’re an IPA lover, it’s probably great. So for those with a traditional San Diego palate, head to one of Thorn Brewing’s three tasting rooms in North Park, Barrio Logan and Mission Hills for a taste.