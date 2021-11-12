End San Diego Beer Week with a bang

While San Diego Beer Week is winding down, it’s not over yet! There are still plenty of ways to celebrate the local brewing community for SDBW’s final weekend — here are a few highlights.

Today at noon, Rip Current Brewing will kick off closing weekend its Barrel Kick Out Event, and the festivities run through Sunday at both its North Park and San Marcos locations. Enjoy lots of hops at Carlsbad Brewing Company’s All Hopped Up Tap Takeover from 4 to 9 p.m. — or pucker up at Sour Beer Day at Thorn Brewing Barrio Logan at noon.

Get ready for new brews on Saturday, including a beer release at Killowatt Brewing (Barrel Aged Double Chocolate Macadamia Nut Stout) as well as Second Chance Brewing‘s Tabula Rasa Fest, which features four variations of the Tabula Rasa porter at both its North Park and Carmel Mountain Ranch locations. .

Sunday is a busy day for Pure Project, which will be hosting a workout class with Sojourn Yoga at Pure Project Balboa Park at 9:30 a.m. followed by its Barbecue Beers and a Band event at noon in Vista. And over in La Jolla, Public House will close out the weekend by re-tapping some of the best brews from SDBW from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For a full SDBW events calendar, visit web.sdbeer.com/events.