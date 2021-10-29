Aliens, zombies and butcher knives. You’ve gotta try these Halloween brews

It’s Halloween weekend! Celebrate the holiday with these three spooky beers from local breweries.

Earth to San Diegans: Invasion from Strata! is back at Duck Foot Brewing Company. This limited release, single-hopped IPA originally debuted in February and sold out fast. But the sci-fi themed brew, featuring tasting notes of pineapple and grapefruit, has returned for its second visit — just in time for Halloween. Get it on tap or in cans at Duck Foot’s Miramar and East Village locations. duckfootbeer.com

Societe Brewing Company’s imperial stout The Butcher is dark, roasty and sinister. Day drinkers, beware: this dark beer’s cheeky 9.666% ABV is more suited for nightfall. Buy the beer at Societe’s taproom, on its website or at various retailers. societebrewing.com

Army of the Kinda Dead-Ish, a West Coast Double IPA from North Park Beer Co. (Jenny Mann Photos)

Army of the Kinda Dead-ish from North Park Beer Co. — which won the Bronze Medal at Great American Beer Festival — is pouring again at the North Park brewery and taproom. This West Coast Double IPA is juicy and crisp, with a berry aroma and 8% ABV. Stop by North Park Beer Co. for a pint or to-go cans before the zombie apocalypse hits. northparkbeerco.com