Make some shelf space for this super collab beer

We all know the San Diego brewing community is collaborative, but this super collab might take the cake.

Released on Oct. 18, San Diego Brewers United is a double IPA with a lot of hops ... and a lot of folks involved. The beer is a collaboration between Stone Brewing and six other local breweries: AleSmith Brewing Company, Modern Times Beer, Mother Earth Brewing Company, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Societe Brewing Company and Thorn Brewing Company.

Made with eight different varieties, the 8.5% ABV brew puts hops front and center. Tasting notes of the golden hued beverage include mango, peach juice and grapefruit, and the double dry hopped beer has a bitter and malty finish.

The limited-release beer — available on tap and in cans — can only be purchased in California. Proceeds of the beer’s sales will benefit the nonprofit San Diego Brewers Guild. Learn more at StoneBrewing.com/SDBrewersUnited.