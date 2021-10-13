What I’m drinking this week: RV1 from Pure Project

Here’s what San Diego brew our beer writer Sara Butler is drinking this week.

Name: RV1

Brewery: Pure Project

Style: Adventure Beer

ABV: 4.2%

Ever had coffee plans morph into a brewery trip? I found myself in that situation this week, when friends visiting for a wedding wanted to grab an impromptu afternoon drink before leaving town.

We wound up at Pure Project in Bankers Hill, which by luck is the groom’s favorite brewery. Given the early start time, I wanted something light — both in taste and alcohol percentage. My eyes were drawn to the first item on the tap list: RV1, an Adventure Beer with 4.2% ABV.

RV1, an Adventure Beer from Pure Project. Pictured here at Pure Project Balboa Park, the craft brewery’s taproom in Bankers Hill. (Sara Butler)

Yes, that’s right — RV1 is not a Lager, IPA or Sour ... it’s an Adventure Beer. What’s that, you may be wondering? (Full disclosure: I sheepishly had to ask my beertender.) The beer, which was released on draft last month, is a low-ABV beverage that’s meant to be refreshing and light enough to enjoy while, well, going on an adventure.

Though the name advertises a rugged activity, its presentation at the tasting room was quite elegant. The 16-ounce pour of the golden tone brew — served in a skinny pint glass — had active bubbles rising from the base; one could easily mistake the beer for a flute of champagne.

RV1 was just as refreshing as expected, quenching my thirst after our long walk in Balboa Park. The bready taste turned out to be a match made in heaven when paired with the deli sandwiches and pizza we ordered in from The Market Place a few blocks away. (While I’d recommend both food pairings, the sandwich definitely wins.) Normally, having a beer with lunch would leave me bloated and uncomfortable, but I walked away feeling refreshed ready to tackle the rest of my day.

Writer Sara Butler’s dog eying her deli sandwich from The Market Place in Bankers Hill, paired with the RV1 from Pure Project. (Sara Butler)

In short, this is the everyday beer for the everyman. Like a Bud Light ... but one that actually tastes good. And it’s probably the least pretentious pint you’ll find at a San Diego brewery, so if you’re looking to get a friend into craft beer — or hey, maybe even yourself — head over to Balboa Park for an adventure. (Beer, that is.)