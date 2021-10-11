Hoppy Halloween happenings in San Diego

For a spooky, and sudsy, Halloween in San Diego, mark your calendar with these three beer-centric events.

Fright Nights at AleSmith

Ready for a fright? AleSmith Brewing Company has partnered with Scareventures to host its inaugural Fright Nights, a six-day series featuring a haunted maze and lots of Evil Dead Red. Take a tour through the brewery’s shipping docks and facilities until you reach Zien Family Farm and its haunted maze, Red Harvest. After surviving the trek, treat yourself to a pint of Evil Dead Red at the tasting room, which will remain open to the public. AleSmith also offers two nights of Light Fright — a kid-friendly option with fewer monsters and more trick-or-treating. And on Oct. 30, a free Halloween Party will take over the tasting room with live music and a costume contest. 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and 28-31 (Fright Nights); 2-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 (Light Fright). AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar. $30 tickets include two beers, with a designated driver option available for $20 and Light Fright priced at $7. Visit eventbrite.com/e/alesmith-fright-nights-ft-haunted-maze-by-scareventures-tickets-165448108747.

Guests at Rock Star Beer Festival’s Ballast Point Haunted Beer Mansion, which took place at the Guild Hotel in October 2019. (Matt Farrington)

Haunted Beer Mansion at Sideyard

For one night only, wander the Haunted Beer Mansion at Sideyard in Bario Logan. Presented by Rock Star Beer Festivals, the house is full of scary characters, features live entertainment from Ragin’ Vampire Band and DJ Pennywise, and of course, tons of brews. The event will exclusively feature beers from Stone Brewery and Thorn Brewery, with more than 20 limited and seasonal varieties available to sample. (And those are unlimited samples, by the way.) Be sure to come in costume! 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30. Sideyard, 1735 National Ave., Barrio Logan. $40; eventbrite.com/e/haunted-beer-mansion-san-diego-tickets-177145686517.

Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

The Seattle Great Pumpkin Beer Festival brings booze, games and squash bites to Gaslamp for a San Diego edition. More than 40 pumpkin flavored and seasonal brews will be available, including “Needs More Pumpkin” by Green Flash Brewing, “Honeycomb Porter” by Thorn Brewing and “Aviator Glasses” by Duck Foot Brewing. Play or watch various Gourd Games such as pumpkin throwing, pumpkin pie eating and pumpkin seed spitting. There will also be live music, a costume contest and the Giant Pumpkin Keg Tapping, which all attendees can taste. Additional tasting tickets — as well as other pumpkin food, beer and cocktails — available to purchase at the event. 3:25 to 10:25 p.m. Oct. 30. 702 Market St., Gaslamp Quarter. General admission is $38 (five tastings) and $58 (10 tastings); VIP (15 tastings) is $118. Buy tickets at greatpumpkinbeerfestsd.com.