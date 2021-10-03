San Diego lawyer receives award for service in craft beer community

Breweries aren’t the only ones winning awards this season.

There are a lot of people in the brewing community whose work may go unnoticed by the casual beer drinker, but are critical to the industry’s success.

One such profession? Lawyers. And one of those lawyers responsible for the strength of San Diego’s craft beer scene is attorney Candace L. Moon, who recently received the Industry Person of the Year honor at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards. (Chris Jacobs, owner of Beer Zombies Brewery in Las Vegas, Nev. was a co-recipient of the award.)

Moon, a partner at The Craft Beer Attorney, has served more than 450 breweries nationwide. While attending Thomas Jefferson School of Law in downtown San Diego, she got a job bartending at Hamilton’s Tavern in South Park; it was there she realized the need for specialized craft beer counsel. In addition to her attorney work, she has served on the Board of Directors for Pink Boots Society and San Diego Brewers Guild, and is a member of the Brewers Association and California Craft Brewers Association.

The annual CBMAs honors individuals — selected by a global panel of judges — who are making a difference in the craft brewing scene, focusing on marketing and design efforts. Learn more at craftbeermarketingawards.com.