Great American Beer Festival honors San Diego breweries

It’s awards season, folks — and no, I’m not talking about the Emmys.

Last month, the Brewers Association doled out 290 medals to 265 breweries at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), making 2021 the largest competition in the festival’s 35-year history.

A judge samples brew submissions for the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) 2021 (Brewers Association)

San Diego was well-represented at the event, with medals awarded to 16 local breweries: Kilowatt Brewing, Two Roots Brewing, Eppig Brewing, Wild Barrel Brewing, TapRoom Beer Co., WestBrew, Puesto Cervecería, Belching Beaver Brewery, Rouleur Brewing, Coronado Brewing, My Yard Live Beer Co., North Park Beer Co., Attitude Brewing, Craft Coast, Deft Brewing, and Mission Brewery.

Belching Beaver Brewery and North Park Beer Co. brought home two awards each, with Belching Beaver snagging a gold medal for its Unfrozen Caveman Lager. Local breweries also brought home the gold in six additional categories: Kilowatt Brewing, Two Roots Brewing, Wild Barrel Brewing, Rouleur Brewing, Coronado Brewing and Mission Brewery.

Sixteen San Diego breweries won awards at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF). (Brewers Association)

Cheers to all the winners — be sure to drop by their tasting rooms and wish them a hearty congratulations! (Note: Two Roots Brewing shuttered its Ocean Beach tasting room in fall 2020, but its award-winning Enough Said Non-alcoholic Lager is still available to buy online and at local retailers.)

Learn more about GABF at greatamericanbeerfestival.com and stream the recorded awards ceremony at thebrewingnetwork.com/gabf-awards-ceremony-2021.