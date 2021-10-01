What I’m drinking this week: AleSchmidt Oktoberfest

Here’s what San Diego brew our beer writer Sara Butler is drinking this week.

Name: AleSchmidt Oktoberfest

Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

Style: German-Style Märzen Lager

ABV: 5.5%

Prost! San Diego, it’s time for Oktoberfest. The neighborhood festivities are in full swing, so this week’s beer is an on-theme selection: the AleSchmidt Oktoberfest.

This award-winning beer, which received a gold medal at California’s Craft Brewer’s Cup back in August, is a light Märzen lager that packs a lot of punch.

On first sip, the dark amber beverage is crisp and refreshing, but has a full mouthfeel that leaves a warming sensation in your chest. I’d compare the brew to a light jacket — breathable enough for the year-round San Diego sun, yet providing just enough warmth to handle any evening breeze. The perfect summer-to-autumn fridge staple.

A six pack of AleSmith’s AleSchmidt Oktoberfest, a German-style Märzen Lager. (Sara Butler)

And that transitional element makes this Märzen lager an ideal fit for an outdoor Oktoberfest celebration. Plus, its toasty malt profile would pair delightfully with a salty, German pretzel ... while drinking this beer at home, I desperately wished I lived next door to a bakery.

AleSmith Brewing Company already celebrated its Oktoberfest event last month, but the seasonal brew is still available on tap at its Miramar tasting room. You can also purchase cans of AleSchmidt Oktoberfest at retailers around San Diego using AleSmith’s Beer Finder at alesmith.com/find-our-beer.