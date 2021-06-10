Untappd beer fest coming to Petco Park in October

The Untappd Beer Festival, the inaugural live event for the Untappd craft beer community ratings app and BeerAdvocate website, will debut Oct. 1-3 at Petco Park in East Village.

Untappd officials say they believe it’s the first large-scale beer festival announced in the country since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions began.

More than 70 breweries will participate in the three-day festival, which will also feature live music. Ticket-buyers will be able to purchase admission to 3 ½-hour tasting sessions, where they can have unlimited beer samples in a souvenir tasting cup.

Tickets are $65 for general admission or $150 for VIP access, which adds an extra tasting hour and access to exclusive tastings and tours. There are also plans for a “virtual” fest ticket, where buyers can have 10 featured beers delivered to their door and access to virtual programming. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the San Diego Brewers Guild.

Jaclyn Lash, vice president of special events for the San Diego Padres — who will be away that weekend playing a season-closing series against the San Francisco Giants — said the team is excited to get back to producing events at the baseball stadium.

“As we move towards normalcy throughout California, we are thrilled to host one of the first in-person beer festivals and continue to play an integral role in bringing live events back to San Diego,” Lash said, in a statement.

For details, visit festivals.untappd.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.