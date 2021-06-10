Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Untappd beer fest coming to Petco Park in October

Petco Park in East Village
Petco Park in East Village will be the location for The Untappd Beer Festival, the inaugural live event for the Untappd craft beer community ratings app and BeerAdvocate website, happening Oct. 1-3, 2021.
By Pam Kragen
The Untappd Beer Festival, the inaugural live event for the Untappd craft beer community ratings app and BeerAdvocate website, will debut Oct. 1-3 at Petco Park in East Village.

Untappd officials say they believe it’s the first large-scale beer festival announced in the country since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions began.

More than 70 breweries will participate in the three-day festival, which will also feature live music. Ticket-buyers will be able to purchase admission to 3 ½-hour tasting sessions, where they can have unlimited beer samples in a souvenir tasting cup.

Tickets are $65 for general admission or $150 for VIP access, which adds an extra tasting hour and access to exclusive tastings and tours. There are also plans for a “virtual” fest ticket, where buyers can have 10 featured beers delivered to their door and access to virtual programming. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the San Diego Brewers Guild.

Jaclyn Lash, vice president of special events for the San Diego Padres — who will be away that weekend playing a season-closing series against the San Francisco Giants — said the team is excited to get back to producing events at the baseball stadium.

“As we move towards normalcy throughout California, we are thrilled to host one of the first in-person beer festivals and continue to play an integral role in bringing live events back to San Diego,” Lash said, in a statement.

For details, visit festivals.untappd.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

