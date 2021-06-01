Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Gravity Heights brew pub’s June Gloom IPA returns

Gravity Heights will bring back its June Gloom Hazy IPA on June 15 in honor of the reopening of the state.
(Courtesy of Gravity Heights)
By Pam Kragen
In honor of the state’s official reopening on June 15, Gravity Heights brew pub in Sorrento Mesa will bring back its June Gloom Hazy IPA. Not available since the stay-at-home orders hit in December, June Gloom will return in four-packs of cans and on tap.

Also in the beer lineup this spring is house brewer Tommy Kreamer’s Japanese-style lager Rice Cold and, soon to come, Smoked Wheat Every Day and a GH Sour made with boysenberries and raspberries.

Gravity Heights is at 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd., San Diego. Visit gravityheights.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

