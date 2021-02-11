Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Barrel & Stave Pour House opens in Vista, with brewery hall CoLab on the way

By Pam Kragen
Barrel & Stave Pour House, a Fullerton-based brewery, opened its first San Diego County tap room last week in the former Mother Earth Brewing tap room in downtown Vista.

The new tap room at 206 Main St. has 40 taps serving its own beers as well as wine, seltzer, kombucha and more. The room has a large event space for private parties and live music and will work with nearby restaurants to serve food onsite.

Barrel & Stave will also be one of the local brewers taking part in Co-Lab Vista, a two-story brewery hall that will feature several brewery booths, food vendors, games and indoor and outdoor seating areas. It is scheduled to open in March at 2129 Industrial Court in Vista. Visit barrelandstave.com.

Pam Kragen

