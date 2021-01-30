Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
AleSmith and Original 40 breweries offering new take-home brews

By Pam Kragen
With their tasting rooms closed, two San Diego breweries are offering new take-home products this month to boost curbside takeout service.

AleSmith Brewing Company at 9990 AleSmith Court off Miramar Road has introduced four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Speedway Stout beer. The first variety, Speedway Stout Espresso and Madagascar Vanilla, is now available for pickup. A new Speedway Stout flavor will be introduced every quarter this year. Visit alesmith.com.

The Original 40 Brewing Company at 3117 University Ave. in North Park is offering three new beers for takeout in growler (64 ounce), crowler (32 ounce) and canned sizes.

The new releases are Cloud Noises, a double dry-hopped hazy India pale ale; Grin & Berry It, a raspberry, cocoa and vanilla-enhanced stout, created in collaboration with Nomad Donuts; and Schlock Purist, a new German-style pilsner. Visit original40brewing.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

