AleSmith and Original 40 breweries offering new take-home brews

With their tasting rooms closed, two San Diego breweries are offering new take-home products this month to boost curbside takeout service.

AleSmith Brewing Company at 9990 AleSmith Court off Miramar Road has introduced four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Speedway Stout beer. The first variety, Speedway Stout Espresso and Madagascar Vanilla, is now available for pickup. A new Speedway Stout flavor will be introduced every quarter this year. Visit alesmith.com.

The Original 40 Brewing Company at 3117 University Ave. in North Park is offering three new beers for takeout in growler (64 ounce), crowler (32 ounce) and canned sizes.

The new releases are Cloud Noises, a double dry-hopped hazy India pale ale; Grin & Berry It, a raspberry, cocoa and vanilla-enhanced stout, created in collaboration with Nomad Donuts; and Schlock Purist, a new German-style pilsner. Visit original40brewing.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.