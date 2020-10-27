Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Saint Archer reopens tasting rooms, adds food options

Saint Archer Brewery has reopened its tasting rooms, including its brewery and tap room in the Miramar area.
(John Gastaldo / Union-Tribune file)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 27, 2020
6:15 PM
After a six-month closure of its tap rooms due to the pandemic, Saint Archer Brewing Co. this month reopened its two tasting rooms.

County health orders require food to be served with alcoholic beverages, so Saint Archer teamed up with local restaurants and food vendors to expand its menu at both locations.

At the Miramar brewery and tasting room at 9550 Distribution Ave., Gravity Heights restaurant is serving items such as tikka masala chicken pie and seared albacore tuna on Thursdays through Sundays.

And at the Leucadia tasting room, 987 N. Coast Highway, Gringas Tacos is serving Mexican food seven days a week.

To celebrate the reopenings, Saint Archer has released a seasonal beer that’s now on tap at both locations: Mango Gose, a Northern German-style tarte ale made with mango puree. Visit: saintarcherbrewery.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food and beverage products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

