Saint Archer reopens tasting rooms, adds food options

After a six-month closure of its tap rooms due to the pandemic, Saint Archer Brewing Co. this month reopened its two tasting rooms.

County health orders require food to be served with alcoholic beverages, so Saint Archer teamed up with local restaurants and food vendors to expand its menu at both locations.

At the Miramar brewery and tasting room at 9550 Distribution Ave., Gravity Heights restaurant is serving items such as tikka masala chicken pie and seared albacore tuna on Thursdays through Sundays.

And at the Leucadia tasting room, 987 N. Coast Highway, Gringas Tacos is serving Mexican food seven days a week.

To celebrate the reopenings, Saint Archer has released a seasonal beer that’s now on tap at both locations: Mango Gose, a Northern German-style tarte ale made with mango puree. Visit: saintarcherbrewery.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food and beverage products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.