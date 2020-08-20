Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Bring on the beer! Saint Archer Brewing and AleSmith Brewing release new brews during pandemic

Saint Archer Brewing's Black is Beautiful beer
Saint Archer Brewing’s Black is Beautiful beer, one of eight R&D Series beers it is releasing this summer.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Aug. 20, 2020
1:10 PM
Two local brewers are making the best of the pandemic.

Saint Archer Brewing has taken advantage of its downtime during the pandemic to experiment and has developed eight new R&D Series beers which they’ve been gradually rolling out at their tasting rooms in Leucadia and the Miramar area since June.

Already released are the 7th Anniversary, Black is Beautiful, Slow Pour Pilsner, Rosé Sour and Japanese Lager brews. Still to come are: Citra Crisp on Aug. 27, Hazy Mango IPA on Sept. 10 and Festbier on Sept. 24. Visit saintarcherbrewery.com.

AleSmith Brewing has established a new nonprofit, Anvil of Hope, to support front-line workers who’ve been impacted by the pandemic. Owners Peter and Vickey Zien plan to support the charity the proceeds of specially brewed beers. The first of these beers is AleSmith for Hope Hazy IPA. The beer is now available at retail outlets. Visit anvilofhope.org.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. E-mail her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

