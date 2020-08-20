Bring on the beer! Saint Archer Brewing and AleSmith Brewing release new brews during pandemic

Two local brewers are making the best of the pandemic.

Saint Archer Brewing has taken advantage of its downtime during the pandemic to experiment and has developed eight new R&D Series beers which they’ve been gradually rolling out at their tasting rooms in Leucadia and the Miramar area since June.

Already released are the 7th Anniversary, Black is Beautiful, Slow Pour Pilsner, Rosé Sour and Japanese Lager brews. Still to come are: Citra Crisp on Aug. 27, Hazy Mango IPA on Sept. 10 and Festbier on Sept. 24. Visit saintarcherbrewery.com.

AleSmith Brewing has established a new nonprofit, Anvil of Hope, to support front-line workers who’ve been impacted by the pandemic. Owners Peter and Vickey Zien plan to support the charity the proceeds of specially brewed beers. The first of these beers is AleSmith for Hope Hazy IPA. The beer is now available at retail outlets. Visit anvilofhope.org.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. E-mail her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.