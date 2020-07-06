No sports? No problem. Grab a pint of Legion Lager

Celebrate summer this year by sipping a pint of Legion Lager by Ballast Point Brewing, the special release beer from San Diego’s Major League Rugby (MLR) franchise, Legion Rugby, and Ballast Point Brewing.

Legion Lager, described as a refreshing American lager with notes of honeysuckle and 4.2% ABV, will be available starting July 1 at Ballast Point locations in Southern California, including the Home Brew Mart in the Morena area, the Little Italy and Long Beach restaurant and tasting room and the Miramar headquarters. Legion Lager will be available on-draft in pints, crowlers and growlers for on-site tasting and to-go.

According to a press release, Ballast Point COO Chris Bradley said, “SD Legion is building a world-class organization that is making positive strides for the sport of rugby in America. Brendan (Watters, CEO) and I are both huge rugby fans, so we’re thrilled to support this professional team from San Diego by brewing a tribute beer to celebrate the upcoming season.”

Ballast Point is one of San Diego’s most well-known craft beer brands. While Ballast Point’s reach has now expanded to other markets, they’re still highly-regarded as a San Diego brand that makes over 50 styles of beer, including its gold-medal winning Sculpin IPA. Since 2017, Legion Rugby has represented San Diego in the MLR, with all home games played at USD’s Torero Stadium.

The collaboration brew was launched in celebration of the partnership between Ballast Point and San Diego Legion and will be available now through the 2021 season of Major League Rugby. For more information on Ballast Point, visit ballastpoint.com. For more information on San Diego Legion, visit sdlegion.com.

