Get Stoned with Stone Brewing

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stone Brewing’s tap room is temporarily closed until further notice. Beer is available for take-out/pick-up only. Call 619.727.4452 for details.

Go: Stone Brewing Tap Room, East Village

Stone’s throw: Just a soft toss from Petco’s Park at the Park, this tap room is a wallet-friendly alternative to ballpark brews. True, you’ll find cheaper pints in the Gaslamp’s diviest bars — looking at you, Tivoli! But at $7.50 to $9 per pint, Stone is a bargain next to Petco, where last season craft beers commanded $14.50.

1 / 4 Beers on tap at Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village (Courtesy photo) 2 / 4 Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village (Courtesy photo) 3 / 4 Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village (Courtesy photo) 4 / 4 Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

Know: The tap room is open daily, afternoons and evenings until 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on weekends).

Cheapo: Dining choices, while limited, are also cheaper than inside Petco. The side salad is $3.50; flatbreads are $8 and $9; the $10 cheese board is most expensive item.

795 J St., East Village, stonebrewing.com/visit/outposts/j-street