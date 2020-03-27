Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Get Stoned with Stone Brewing

2O3A5491.jpg
Stone IPA, available in bottles and on tap at Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village
(Stone Brewing Co.)
By Peter Rowe
March 27, 2020
3 PM
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stone Brewing’s tap room is temporarily closed until further notice. Beer is available for take-out/pick-up only. Call 619.727.4452 for details.

Go: Stone Brewing Tap Room, East Village

Stone’s throw: Just a soft toss from Petco’s Park at the Park, this tap room is a wallet-friendly alternative to ballpark brews. True, you’ll find cheaper pints in the Gaslamp’s diviest bars — looking at you, Tivoli! But at $7.50 to $9 per pint, Stone is a bargain next to Petco, where last season craft beers commanded $14.50.

Beers on tap at Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village  (Courtesy photo)
Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village  (Courtesy photo)
Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village  (Courtesy photo)
Stone Brewing Tap Room in East Village  (Courtesy photo)

Know: The tap room is open daily, afternoons and evenings until 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on weekends).

Cheapo: Dining choices, while limited, are also cheaper than inside Petco. The side salad is $3.50; flatbreads are $8 and $9; the $10 cheese board is most expensive item.

795 J St., East Village, stonebrewing.com/visit/outposts/j-street

Craft BeerEat | Drink Magazine
Peter Rowe
