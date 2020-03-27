Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

A la Mexicana: Try Los Cuarenta from Original 40 Brewing

Los Cuarenta w tajin rim.jpg
Original 40 Brewing’s Los Cuarenta, seen here with a Tajin rim.
(Courtesy photo)
By Peter Rowe
March 27, 2020
11 AM
Beer: Los Cuarenta

From: Original 40, San Diego

Why: Mexican lagers are de moda, especially as the weather warms. Original 40’s take is soft and clean, with a substantial malt base. Soft on the palate, this beer has a honeysuckle sweetness that fades to a clean finish.

Geek out: 5.3% alcohol by volume.

Seek out*: You’ll find Los Cuarenta at the Original 40 brewpub in North Park. More than a dozen beers are on tap, along with hard ciders and seltzers, plus wine. The kitchen focuses on pub grub, but it’s hard to complain when the burgers are this good. (*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Original 40 brewpub’s tasting room is closed until further notice. However, you can still order “grub and suds to-go,” which includes crowlers, growlers and cans, as well as its full lunch and dinner menus. Daily window service is open 2 to 6:30 p.m. Call 619.255.7380 for details.)

3117 University Ave., North Park, original40brewing.com

Craft BeerEat | Drink Magazine
Peter Rowe
