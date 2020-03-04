Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Feast with Yeast at White Labs in Miramar

White Labs is a major supplier of brewer’s yeast, and also operates a unique brewery and tasting room in Miramar.
By Peter Rowe
March 4, 2020
Go: White Labs

Micro: A major supplier of brewer’s yeast, White Labs also operates a unique brewery and tasting room. Sip beers made with identical ingredients — try, for instance, the barleywines — except for the microscopic yeast.

So?: Different yeast strains impart distinct flavors and aromas. California ale yeast gives White Labs’ barleywine notes of citrus zest, strawberries and toffee; London ale yeast reorients this beer toward cherry, caramel and honey flavors.

Know: Tasting room opens daily at noon and closes 6 p.m. Sundays; 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

9495 Candida St., Miramar, whitelabs.com

Peter Rowe
