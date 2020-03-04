Enjoy Societe Brewing Company from home with a six-pack of The Harlot

Beer: The Harlot

From: Societe Brewing Co.

Why: Spring is the season for brews that are light in body, but full of flavor. This Belgian-style blonde tantalizes with hints of pepper and coriander, its biscuity malts and Bazooka bubble gum undertones balanced by moderate herbal bitterness.

Geek out: 5.6% alcohol by volume. The malt bill and hops stress The Harlot’s Old World heritage (European pilsner malts, Saaz and Styrian Golding hops).

Seek out: Along with two other Societe beers, The Coachman Session IPA and The Pupil IPA, The Harlot is now sold in six-packs by local bottle shops.

8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Kearny Mesa, societebrewing.com