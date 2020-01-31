Planning a romantic staycation? Get a beer for bae at Nason’s Beer Hall

Go: Nason’s Beer Hall, 570 J St., Gaslamp

Lo(cation): If you’re planning a romantic staycation, consider the Pendry. Not only is this one of San Diego’s swankiest hotels, it is home to several well-regarded restaurants (Provisional, Lionfish), a cocktail bar (Fifth & Rose) and this beer hall.

Know: Nason’s tap lineup leans heavily toward San Diego brews, with recent offerings from Fall, Mother Earth, Belching Beaver, Duck Foot, Stone, Karl Strauss and other craft beer all-stars.

Pro tip: Bumble, the dating app, is hosting a “Swipe Right for a Valentine” party here on Feb. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. Expect a DJ, conversation starters, a photo booth, plus food and drink specials. Check eventbrite.com or pendry.com/san-diego for more details.