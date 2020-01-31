Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Planning a romantic staycation? Get a beer for bae at Nason’s Beer Hall

082818.Pendry.Holiday.183.jpg
Nason’s Beer Hall tap lineup leans heavily toward San Diego brews.
(Courtesy photo)

The upscale sports bar at The Pendry will also hold a “Swipe Right for a Valentine” party on Feb. 13.

By Peter Rowe
Jan. 31, 2020
6 AM
Go: Nason’s Beer Hall, 570 J St., Gaslamp

Lo(cation): If you’re planning a romantic staycation, consider the Pendry. Not only is this one of San Diego’s swankiest hotels, it is home to several well-regarded restaurants (Provisional, Lionfish), a cocktail bar (Fifth & Rose) and this beer hall.

Know: Nason’s tap lineup leans heavily toward San Diego brews, with recent offerings from Fall, Mother Earth, Belching Beaver, Duck Foot, Stone, Karl Strauss and other craft beer all-stars.

Pro tip: Bumble, the dating app, is hosting a “Swipe Right for a Valentine” party here on Feb. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. Expect a DJ, conversation starters, a photo booth, plus food and drink specials. Check eventbrite.com or pendry.com/san-diego for more details.

Peter Rowe
