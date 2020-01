Have a ‘milkshake’ with Mikkeller Brewing San Diego

Beer: Beer Geek Vanilla Shake

From: Mikkeller Brewing San Diego

Why: Even before opening his San Diego brewery in 2016, Danish brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergsø was renowned for his Beer Geek Breakfast beers, a line of imperial stouts. The vanilla shake edition is sweet and creamy, with a hop nip keeping it from getting too sticky. This is a strong beer, so enjoy with someone you love and trust.

Geek out: 13 percent alcohol by volume.

Advertisement

Seek out: 16-ounce cans are available at some of the area’s better bottle shops, while Vanilla Shake has been on tap at Mikkeller’s tap rooms in Little Italy (2021 India St.) and Miramar (9366 Cabot Dr.), mikkellersd.com.