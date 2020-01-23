Buy a beer, save a koala

By now, you’ve probably seen the #PrayForAustralia hashtag trending on Twitter and Instagram. The country’s wildfires over the past few months have had devastating effects — nearly 25 millions acres have burned, leaving at least 30 people and an estimated 1 billion animals dead, including a large percentage of the koala population.

Though Australia may be far from San Diego, you can help the disaster relief efforts by simply going out for a drink. Seriously. All thanks to Saint Archer Brewing Company.

The San Diego brewery hosts a fundraiser and release its Australian DIPA on Friday, Jan. 24. All proceeds will be donated to the Australian nonprofit Foundations for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).

According to its website, FRRR is dedicated to “improve the lives of those living in rural, regional and remote Australia” and is currently seeking donations for its Disaster Resilience and Recovery Fund to support the bushfire-affected communities.

Each 12 oz. pour of the double IPA is priced at $6. However, at the beer release party, an additional $1 will be donated to the nonprofit for each drink purchase. After Jan. 24, the beer is available on tap at both tasting rooms in Miramar and Leucadia for the next 2 to 3 weeks.

So forget Dry January and stop by Saint Archer for a pint this weekend — Australia, and the koalas, will thank you.



9550 Distribution Ave., Miramar; 978 North Coast Hwy 101, Leaucadia; saintarcherbrewery.com