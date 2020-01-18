Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Black Plague Brewing and Barons Market to host ‘Backroom Beer Pairings’

pac-black-plague-brewing-1347-ipa
Black Plague Brewing 1347 IPA.
(Courtesy photo)
By Peter Rowe
Jan. 18, 2020
6:22 AM
Black Plague Brewing is going back to school, with an assist from Barons Markets.

On Wednesday, January 22 from 6-8 p.m., eight stores in San Diego and Riverside counties will host “Backroom Beer Pairings,” matching IPAs from the Oceanside brewery to meats, cheeses and vegetables plucked from the market’s aisles. Tickets are $15, with every dollar going to neighboring educational ventures.

backroom pairings
Baron’s Market Backroom Beer Pairings. 
(Courtesy photo)

The Alpine store’s event will benefit the Alpine Education Foundation; North Park, the Friends of Jefferson Elementary School; Point Loma, the Ocean Beach Elementary School PTA; and Rancho Bernardo, the Westwood Elementary School PTA.

In Riverside County, the Menifee Barons will benefit Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School PTA; Murrieta, the E. Hale Curran Elementary School PTA; Temecula, the Abby Reinke Elementary School PTA; and Wildomar, the Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts.

For tickets, visit baronsmarket.com/baronsdoesbeer.

