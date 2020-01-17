Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Channel your inner Ron Burgundy with this beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Co. brewmaster Ben Shirley as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman.
By Carolina Gusman
Jan. 17, 2020
2:10 PM
10 Barrel Brewing Co. is releasing a series of beers based on the San Diego-based comedy movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

The East Village brewpub’s newest venture, “Rich Mahogany,” is a barrel-aged Scottish ale brewed with Golden Promise malt, local honey and heather tips, then aged for three months in scotch whisky barrels.

As with all beers in the Anchorman series, the new release was brewed locally by 10 Barrel’s award-winning brewmaster Benjamin “Benny” Shirley, who recently received a highly coveted brewmaster award at the San Diego International Beer Competition for his specialty brew Elephants on Parade.

1501 E St., San Diego. (619) 578-2311. 10barrel.com

Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
