Channel your inner Ron Burgundy with this beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Co. is releasing a series of beers based on the San Diego-based comedy movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

The East Village brewpub’s newest venture, “Rich Mahogany,” is a barrel-aged Scottish ale brewed with Golden Promise malt, local honey and heather tips, then aged for three months in scotch whisky barrels.

As with all beers in the Anchorman series, the new release was brewed locally by 10 Barrel’s award-winning brewmaster Benjamin “Benny” Shirley, who recently received a highly coveted brewmaster award at the San Diego International Beer Competition for his specialty brew Elephants on Parade.

1501 E St., San Diego. (619) 578-2311. 10barrel.com