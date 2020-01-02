Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Nama-stay for the beer

Hoppy Yoga 2.jpg
Hoppy Yoga instructors lead 75-minute sessions at various San Diego breweries.
(Courtesy photo)

Hoppy Yoga is offered at various San Diego breweries.

By Peter Rowe
Jan. 2, 2020
3:40 PM
Go: Hoppy Yoga, various locations around San Diego.

Know: Get your downward dog on at a local brewery’s tasting room, where Hoppy Yoga instructors lead 75-minute sessions.

Breathe in: Register in advance at the web site, hoppyyoga.com, or just drop-in. One session is $25; grab a “bomber” of two lessons for $40.

Hoppy Yoga.jpg
After the Hoppy Yoga class, yogis enjoy a free beer, included in the registration fee.
(Courtesy photo)
Stretch: Sessions are every Sunday at Culture Brewing in Ocean Beach; every third Sunday at Second Chance Beer Lounge in North Park; every fourth Sunday at Green Flash Brewing in Mira Mesa; and the last Saturday of the month at Mission Brewery in East Village. All classes begin at 10:30 a.m.

Breathe out: “After,” said Hoppy Yoga’s Lynne Officer, “people can stay and have a beer. It’s included with the registration.”

Peter Rowe
Peter joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1984. A native Californian who grew up in Encinitas, Rowe is a graduate of UC Berkeley and Northwestern University. He is past president of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and a former Fulbright scholar. He has won a few journalism awards, but would trade them all for a chance to avenge his 1994 “Jeopardy!” loss. Married to a terrific woman who has saved him from errors in writing and in life, he has three sons. At the U-T, Rowe writes profiles and features and is even paid to review beers, which hardly seems fair.
