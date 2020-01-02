Nama-stay for the beer

Go: Hoppy Yoga, various locations around San Diego.

Know: Get your downward dog on at a local brewery’s tasting room, where Hoppy Yoga instructors lead 75-minute sessions.

Breathe in: Register in advance at the web site, hoppyyoga.com, or just drop-in. One session is $25; grab a “bomber” of two lessons for $40.

After the Hoppy Yoga class, yogis enjoy a free beer, included in the registration fee. (Courtesy photo)

Stretch: Sessions are every Sunday at Culture Brewing in Ocean Beach; every third Sunday at Second Chance Beer Lounge in North Park; every fourth Sunday at Green Flash Brewing in Mira Mesa; and the last Saturday of the month at Mission Brewery in East Village. All classes begin at 10:30 a.m.

Breathe out: “After,” said Hoppy Yoga’s Lynne Officer, “people can stay and have a beer. It’s included with the registration.”

